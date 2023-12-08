Merry Little Batman's Luke Wilson Picks His Favorite Batman

Merry Little Batman's Luke Wilson has a certain Batman in mind when he thinks back on the Dark Knight's career in Hollywood. Wilson voices Bruce Wayne / Batman in Merry Little Batman, a new animated movie themed around the holiday season. It features Damian Wayne embarking on a solo adventure after he's left at home by Batman while he patrols Gotham City, and should be something kids and fans of all ages can enjoy with their families. Lots of actors have portrayed Batman on the big and small screen, which means Wilson has a wide variety of choices when it comes to choosing his favorite.

ComicBook.com spoke to Luke Wilson ahead of the release of Merry Little Batman on Prime Video. When asked who the first actor that comes to mind when thinking of Batman, Wilson namedropped Christian Bale as the first name, then pivoted to the legendary Adam West. "Christian Bale, to me, was the best one," Wilson said. "I'm 52, so I definitely grew up in the summertime with the reruns of Adam West. Those were great. Which might be a little bit more in keeping with Baby Batman. It was pretty cool how they did a pop version of Batman. And then I can remember the Tim Burton, Michael Keaton Batman. That was quite an event in '87, '88 when that came out. To me, that was the first big superhero movie since the Christopher Reeves Superman. So yeah, I'm in the modern era of seeing all the Batmans."

Luke Wilson talks sibling rivalry with Loki's Owen Wilson

It's interesting that both Luke and Owen Wilson have taken on roles in the Marvel and DC Universes. While Luke Wilson voices Bruce Wayne / Batman in Merry Little Batman and played Pat Dugan on Stargirl, his brother Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius on Loki. However, Luke Wilson has shot down any thoughts of a competitive rivalry between the two.

"No, not really," Wilson told Good Morning America in 2022. "It was funny, we would get home at the end of the day, and he'd say, 'How was your day?' [I would say] "It's good, I was battling Eclipso and the Shadowland! How was your day?'...'Oh, Loki and I were battling Kang the Conqueror!' So then to kind of limping around from the different stunts we did. Yeah it was interesting that we were both house-divided, but the Marvel people, I enjoy being around them. They're nice people, Tom Hiddleston was a great guy and he's doing Loki season 2 right now, and then Stargirl is coming out at the end of this month."

Merry Little Batman is now streaming on Prime Video.