Watch Free Godzilla Movies After Huge Box Office Weekend
Pluto TV has a ton of the Godzilla movies streaming for free.
Godzilla x Kong is destroying at the box office this weekend. But, if you want to get your fix of the King of Monsters for free, then Pluto TV is going to be your best bet. The streaming service is rolling a marathon of the iconic character's movies all weekend long. (And honestly everyday on the Godzilla channel.) On social media, Pluto TV touted their collection of 33 films in the franchise. So, if you find yourself a little cash-strapped this weekend. Or, if you went to see Godzilla x Kong and want more Godzilla masterpieces, then you can navigate over to Pluto TV and get your fill. The Godzilla channel has been running strong since 2023, and people will likely be trying to find out about more of his movies after a massive Easter showing.
When the channel was announced, Pluto had this to say: "Streaming free 24/7 and with titles from across the Showa, Heisei, and Millennium eras, the Pluto TV lineup includes an assortment of 33 films. This includes titles not available for streaming elsewhere, such as 1989's Godzilla vs. Biollante and 1992's Godzilla vs. Mothra."
Godzilla is a simple monster.— Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) March 29, 2024
See the King of Monsters in action in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, streaming for free on my 24/7 Godzilla channel! https://t.co/hYTcD0nIMc pic.twitter.com/KPlaC3Yifc
Will you be watching some more Godzilla this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!
Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster
After a meteorite unleashes a three-headed beast upon Tokyo, Mothra tries to unite with Godzilla and Rodan to battle the extraterrestrial threat.
Destroy All Monsters
At the turn of the century, Earth's monsters have been safely rounded up and studied on Monsterland. Chaos erupts when a race of she-aliens known as the Kilaaks unleashes the monsters across the world.
Godzilla: Final Wars
Earth has been relatively peaceful since Godzilla was successfully buried deep in ice beneath the South Pole. Then – sometime a few years hence-several of his old nemeses return to wreak havoc on cities worldwide.
Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla
Japan's Counter G Bureau enters the New Age with Project T, in which a telepathic amplifier is implanted in Godzilla's brain to bring the giant monster under control. In a faraway galaxy, the mutant Space Godzilla turns its evil eyes toward earth!
Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
When a series of terrifying natural disasters begin to plague Japan, including the inexplicable offshore sinking of a U.S. submarine, a mystic old man warns his nation that Godzilla has come back to destroy Japan.
Mothra vs. Godzilla
A greedy developer unwittingly hatches a gigantic baby moth upon Tokyo, while Godzilla strikes once again.
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
A 400-foot dinosaur-like beast, awoken from undersea hibernation off the Japanese coast by atomic-bomb testing, attacks Tokyo.
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
After four years of scrupulous preparation under the prime minister, a new invincible robot, Mechagodzilla, has now reached completion, armed with various weapons, including the most powerful gun in history.