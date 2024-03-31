Watch Free Godzilla Movies After Huge Box Office Weekend

Godzilla x Kong is destroying at the box office this weekend. But, if you want to get your fix of the King of Monsters for free, then Pluto TV is going to be your best bet. The streaming service is rolling a marathon of the iconic character's movies all weekend long. (And honestly everyday on the Godzilla channel.) On social media, Pluto TV touted their collection of 33 films in the franchise. So, if you find yourself a little cash-strapped this weekend. Or, if you went to see Godzilla x Kong and want more Godzilla masterpieces, then you can navigate over to Pluto TV and get your fill. The Godzilla channel has been running strong since 2023, and people will likely be trying to find out about more of his movies after a massive Easter showing.

When the channel was announced, Pluto had this to say: "Streaming free 24/7 and with titles from across the Showa, Heisei, and Millennium eras, the Pluto TV lineup includes an assortment of 33 films. This includes titles not available for streaming elsewhere, such as 1989's Godzilla vs. Biollante and 1992's Godzilla vs. Mothra."

Godzilla is a simple monster.



See the King of Monsters in action in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, streaming for free on my 24/7 Godzilla channel! https://t.co/hYTcD0nIMc pic.twitter.com/KPlaC3Yifc — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) March 29, 2024

