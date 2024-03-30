Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Features a Major Kaiju Cameo

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently taking over theaters around the world, and it actually sneaks in a major cameo from a surprising returning Kaiju from TOHO's vast catalog! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire expands Legendary's MonsterVerse with an original story not entirely tied into TOHO's legacy of Kaiju monster releases. Bringing back the titular Godzilla and Kong, the newest MonsterVerse film sees the two of them teaming up in order to take on two powerful new foes introduced in the movie. But it also turns out that they needed help from a third surprising source to help turn the tide.

Warning! Spoilers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to follow! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees Godzilla and Kong needing to team up in order to fight against the tandem of new foe Skar King and the monstrous Shimo under its control. But it's soon revealed that the two Titans need even more help to kick off the fight in the Hollow Earth from a returning Mothra, who was brought back to the franchise thanks to a surprising connection to Jia and ancient prophecy hailing from Skull Island.

(Photo: Legendary / Warner Bros. Discovery)

Godzilla x Kong x Mothra Scene Explained

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire explains that Godzilla and Kong will be facing off against Skar King and Shimo as they attempted to escape the Hollow Earth. When it's revealed that a society of the Iwi people have been hiding within the Hollow Earth, Jia also learns that she's actually connected to an ancient prophecy in which she's the one destined to summon Mothra when this ancient battle takes place. Jia then heads to an area to connect to Mothra, and awakens it from its ancient slumber to help Godzilla and Kong in their fight.

Mothra then helps to wrangle Godzilla and Kong to get them on the same side, and the three head into the Hollow Earth to help take down Skar King and Shimo. It helps defend the Iwi people, and when the fight moves back to the surface, Mothra's job is done as the Earth is back at peace when Skar King is defeated. It's a brief role for the returning Kaiju, but certainly a fitting one given Mothra shares the sort of mediating role in TOHO's original films.

