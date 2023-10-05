Where to Watch Haunted Mansion Online

Here's where to stream Haunted Mansion — and everything else to know about the grim grinning ghosts' new movie.

Haunted Mansion has materialized on Disney+. Directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People) and written by Katie Dippold (the Ghostbusters reboot), the family-friendly horror-comedy is Disney's second feature adaptation of the iconic Disney theme park attraction after the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy. The 2023 version stars Rosario Dawson (Star Wars: Ahsoka) as Gabbie, a widow who moves into Gracey Manor in New Orleans with her son, Travis (Chase W. Dillon). When Gabbie and Travis discover that they share their haunted home with 999 happy haunts — including the grim grinning Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto) — they enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Gabbie hires grieving astrophysicist-turned-tour guide Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), priest/exorcist Kent (Owen Wilson), the psychic Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), and local historian Bruce Davis (Danny DeVito), who must work together to rid the mansion of silly and scary spooks alike.

Below, read on to find out all the ways to watch Haunted Mansion online, with or without Disney+.

Stream Haunted Mansion (2023)



Haunted Mansion is now available to stream on Disney+ as part of the 2023 Hallowstream Collection. New and returning customers can still save on an ad-free Disney+ subscription before prices increase. Starting October 12th, Disney+ Premium (No Ads) will cost $13.99/month (up from the current $10.99), while Disney+ Basic (With Ads) will remain at $7.99/month. Customers can bundle ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu Basic for $9.99/month or $19.99/month for ad-free Duo Premium, which unlocks access to Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads).

If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, you can still watch Haunted Mansion online: the film is available for digital download (priced $19.99) on such retailers as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, Redbox, and YouTube.

Does Haunted Mansion Have an After Credits Scene?



Haunted Mansion doesn't have a credits scene, but there is a ghoulishly delightful dance sequence throughout the end credits.

Is the New Haunted Mansion a Sequel?



No, you don't need to watch The Haunted Mansion (2003) before Haunted Mansion (2023). Both films are standalone and set in their own continuity.

Spoiler alert for the 2003 film: The Haunted Mansion ends with the Evers family lifting the curse that has trapped the souls of its former residents inside, allowing Master Edward Gracey (Nathaniel Parker), his beloved fiancée Elizabeth (Marsha Thomason), and the rest of the ghosts to move on to Heaven. In Haunted Mansion, the long-abandoned mansion is still host to ghosts practicing their terror with ghoulish delight.

Why Is Haunted Mansion PG-13?



Haunted Mansion is rated PG-13 for "some thematic elements and scary action." The Haunted Mansion (2003) and Muppets Haunted Mansion, also available on Disney+, are both rated PG and might be more appropriate for younger viewers.

Haunted Mansion Movie Easter Eggs



Foolish mortals who have braved Disney's Haunted Mansion attractions will notice nods to the rides from the obvious — the disembodied head of the medium Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis), a cameo by the trio of hitchhiking ghosts, and the hatchet-wielding widowed Bride — to the more subtle, including interior touches recreating the look of the classic dark ride. (See our detailed list of Haunted Mansion Easter eggs.)

Crump Mansion: Alistair Crump in Haunted Mansion, Explained



Spoiler warning: The Hatbox Ghost is identified as Alistair Crump, a scorned socialite outcast who studied the dark arts and murdered his wealthy guests in a gruesome manner. After he was beheaded by his servants, Crump swore revenge and materialized as the decapitated Hatbox Ghost. Crump is named in honor of Disney Imagineer Rolly Crump, whose concept of "Museum of the Weird" — conceived as a separate, walk-through attraction — was ultimately incorporated into the Disneyland ride. The 2023 film's version of Master Gracey, who died by suicide and was thus trapped in the mansion, is a tribute to original Haunted Mansion co-designer Yale Gracey.

The 2023 film also includes another tribute to Crump: keep an eye out for the "Candle Man," a wicked-ly playful nod to one of Crump's long-unused creations. The ghostly-possessed candlestick, which previously appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion comics, was only recently added to the Disneyland ride's attic sequence in honor of Disney Legend Crump, who died in March 2023.

Stream The Haunted Mansion (2003)



The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy as real estate agent Jim Evers, is also available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription.

If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, you can rent ($3.99 – $4.29) or buy ($7.99) the 2003 film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, and Vudu.