How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Where to Watch the Grinch Movies in 2023
Here's how to welcome Christmas with all three versions of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Mr. Grinch may be a mean one, but the green grouch is as much a holiday staple as bingle balls and whofoo fluff. Every year since How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was published in 1957, Dr. Seuss' curmudgeonly creation has stood on snowy Mount Crumpet hating the Whos down in Whoville and the crass commercialization of Christmas. And every year, the grumpy Grinch schemes to steal Christmas... only for a small Who named Cindy Lou Who to inspire his change of heart (a change of three sizes, in fact). It's fitting, then, that there are three versions of The Grinch to welcome Christmas and bring cheer — cheer to all Whos, far and near.
There's the iconic 1966 animated special How the Grinch Stole Christmas, directed by Chuck Jones and featuring the voices of Boris Karloff and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" vocalist Thurl Ravenscroft; the 2000 live-action adaptation starring Jim Carrey as the misanthropic holiday heel; and the 2018 CG-animated movie with Benedict Cumberbatch as the toy-taking, gift-grabbing Grinch.
Below, we've rounded up all the ways to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online or on television this year.
How to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
The classic tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch (Boris Karloff) who's hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.
Where to Stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966): On Peacock Premium, TBS, TruTV
Where to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) on TV: NBC will broadcast How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Thursday, November 30, from 8:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. as part of its 2023 holiday programming lineup; an encore will air on Christmas Day, December 25, at 8 p.m.prevnext
How to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Why is The Grinch (Jim Carrey) such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and The Grinch's world upside down, inside out... and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas.
Where to Stream Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000): DirecTV and Peacock (available between December 20—December 31)
Where to Watch Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) on TV: NBC's broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas is scheduled to air 8:30 — 11 p.m. on Monday, December 25.
How to Watch The Grinch (2018)
When the Whos decide to make Christmas huge, the Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer.
Where to Stream The Grinch (2018): On Peacock, FuboTV, FX Now, and DirecTVprev