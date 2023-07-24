Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is rolling out on Paramount+. After grossing $427 million globally since its release in theaters on June 9th, the service announced on Monday that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will make its streaming debut on July 25th. The franchise's seventh installment joins a lineup on Paramount+ that includes Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), and Bumblebee (2018). (To find out where to watch all the Transformers movies online, check our streaming guide.)

If you don't have a Paramount+ subscription, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is available for rent ($19.99) or digital download ($24.99) via online retailers. The new movie features a cast that includes Anthony Ramos (Marvel's Ironheart) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) as the human heroes who team up with the Autobots — Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy), and Mirage (Pete Davidson) — to prevent the villainous Scourge (Peter Dinklage) and his Terrorcons from using an ancient artifact to summon Unicron (Colman Domingo) and destroy Earth.

The adventure also introduces robo-beasts the Maximals: simian warrior Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the soaring Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), the majestic Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), and the armor-plated Rhinox (David Sobolov).

The official synopsis states: "It's 1994, the era of hip hop and Air Jordans, and in his lively Brooklyn neighborhood, former U.S. Army private Noah Diaz (Ramos) is doing his best to help support his family. But he just can't catch a break. In a series of events, Noah finds himself behind the wheel of the wisecracking Autobot Mirage (Davidson), who reveals the existence of three fellow Autobots in hiding: Optimus Prime (Cullen), Bumblebee, and Arcee (Koshy).

"Meanwhile, at an archeological museum on Ellis Island, 25-year-old researcher Elena Wallace (Fishback) unknowingly triggers an alien beacon hidden within an ancient statuette. Heeding its call, Noah and the Autobots arrive just as the evil Terrorcon Scourge (Dinklage) and his slithering robotic Sweeps attack. When Scourge escapes with a mysterious artifact capable of summoning Unicron (Domingo), an entity of unimaginable size and destructive force, Noah and Elena join forces with the Autobots to try and prevent Earth's annihilation. But even the mighty Autobots are unprepared for the powerful new faction of Transformers beings they encounter on their mission: the Maximals — an astonishing group of robot beasts that might hold the key to reuniting the Autobots with their home world of Cybertron."

Set years after the events of 2018's Bumblebee, set in 1987, Transformers 7 is largely stand alone — but stay tuned through the credits for a mid-credits scene teasing a crossover with another iconic toy franchise.

"You don't need to know much. If anything, Bumblebee got here in 1987, along with Optimus Prime, and they've tried to seek refuge on Earth until they can get back to Cybertron. Ultimately, all you need to know is that they're trying to get back to Cybertron," director Steven Caple Jr. explained about the Beast Wars-inspired Rise of the Beasts. "If you can go into this movie just knowing that piece of information, you'll be able to track it completely. It doesn't mess up any of the timeline in 2006, 2007. We're actually going in a direction that allows us to protect that side of the universe, but that's all you need to know."

