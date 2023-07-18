New Transformers Pre-Orders Drop From Hasbro and Threezero

Hasbro and Threezero are both on the Transformers beat today, and the lineup includes Masterpiece Edition Optimus Prime and MP-56+ Riggorus figures from Hasbro along with a Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime figure in Threezero’s DLX scale. Details about these figures and more can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime DLX Action Figure ($229.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime DLX Action Figure stands approximately 11 1/5-inches tall, with 53 points of articulation, and contains an intricate alloy skeleton that provides a high-quality tactile feel with ample amounts of posability. The joint design is carefully crafted with interlinking levels of detail for a near seamless appearance.” Features and accessories include the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

LED eyes

1x Interchangeable battle mask

2x Arm ion blasters

1x Energon Axe

2x Energon Swords

1x Pair of fists

1x Pair of relaxed hands

1x Pair of spread hands

1x Pair of weapon holding hands

1x Command left hand

1x Energon axe holding right hand for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Bumblebee DLX Action Figure

1x DLX action stand

Transformers Masterpiece Edition MP-44S Optimus Prime ($219.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The beloved original leader of the Autobots has been redesigned from head to toe to better match his appearances in media from the 1980s. The former Orion Pax transforms from truck to robot and back again.” Includes an Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, blast effect, and round head accessories.

Transformers Masterpiece Edition MP-56+ Riggorus ($159.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Party like it’s 1984 with a Toyata Hilux 4WD that can convert to a yellow robot in disguise. Figure includes Trailbraker with blasters, force barrier effect piece, character card, and instructions.”

Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-05 Rattrap vs. Terrorsaur Set ($44.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This Takara-Tomy enhanced set of reissues is being brought by Hasbro for you to enjoy outside Japan. Added the Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-05 Rattrap vs. Terrorsaur Set to your kingdom! Exquisitely decorated in paint lovingly inspired by the 1990s Mainframe animated Beast Wars series, each robot in disguise is ready to rock your toy world. Not only does each figure include a blaster, but they’re painted more like the cartoon! True to their names, Rattrap converts from rat to Maximal robot and back again while Terrorsaur can change to pteranodon from his robot mode.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10th.