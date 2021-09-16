Muppets Haunted Mansion: More Guest Stars Announced, Including John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown

The Muppets are returning to Disney+ next month with an all-new Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. It was announced this week that the TV event, like everything involving The Muppets, would include some epic guest stars. Fans are especially excited about the appearance of iconic television star, Ed Asner, who sadly passed away last month at age 91. Today, the official social media accounts for The Muppets revealed some more Muppets Haunted Mansion guest stars.

“Meet the new members of our boo crew: @yvettenicolebrown, @johnstamos, @darrencriss, and Kim Irvine (Executive Creative Director, @waltdisneyimagineering)! See them in #MuppetsHauntedMansion, an Original Special, streaming October 8 only on @disneyplus,” the account wrote. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brown also took to Instagram today to celebrate her upcoming appearance in Muppets Haunted Mansion. “Oh and lest anyone think that all I do is school wayward children and block trolls 😂… here’s some amazing news,” Brown wrote. “I’m gonna be in #MuppetsHauntedMansion with …*cue Kermit scream * … @TheMuppets! 😩💜 ANYONE who knows me KNOWS this is my biggest childhood dream come true! I love #JimHenson and all his creations and prayed to one day accomplish enough in this business to be asked to work alongside them. It’s finally happened and I am so grateful! This super fun thing I was blessed to take part in airs #October8th on @disneyplus!”

In addition to Asner and the stars announced today, Muppets Haunted Mansion will also feature Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Sasheer Zamata, Alfonso Riberio, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, and Craig Robinson.

Earlier this year, Disney+ subscribers were treated to all five seasons of The Muppet Show. Disney+ already had most of the Muppet movies and the streaming service’s original series, Muppets Now, but this marked The Muppet Show‘s first time on a streaming platform.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog said in a previous statement. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Muppets Haunted Mansion isn’t the only Halloween offering that Disney+ subscribers will be treated to this fall, as fans will also get to see LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the latest absurd exploration of the galaxy far, far away.

Stay tuned for details on Muppets Haunted Mansion before it premieres on October 8th.