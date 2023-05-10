The Electric Mayhem Tease Their New Album and Address Season 2 of Muppets Mayhem (Exclusive)

All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem dropped on Disney+ today, and the new series stars everyone's favorite Muppet band, The Electric Mayhem. The show follows Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips as they set out to record their first album alongside some human friends who are played by Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm. Currently, The Muppets Mayhem is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics score, and some of us are already hoping for a second season. In fact, ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with The Electric Mayhem, and the band talked about their new album and the possibility of Season 2.

"We go wherever the rock n' roll leads us. We'd be most enthusiastical to play any encore performance with another season of The Muppets Mayhem," Dr. Teeth shared. "You know it, you know it. But for now, you know, whatever happens, I'm just glad that we made the show, and it's as good as we could possibly do it," Floyd Pepper added.

"Album! Album!" Animal interrupted. "Yeah, for sure. Yeah, we like, also got to release our first ever album, which is like a really big deal," Janice added. "Whatever the future holds, you can rest easy knowing that we, the Electric Mayhem, will always be rockin' no matter where we're at," Dr. Teeth explained.

Can You Buy The Electric Mayhem's Album?

The band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12th. You can pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here, and listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on their Spotify playlist here.

Who Cameos in The Muppets Mayhem?

The Muppets Mayhem features many guest stars, including Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tommy Chong, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Morgan Freeman, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Riki Lindhome, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Jack McBrayer, Arden Myrin, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Cedric Yarbrough, and Zedd.

However, you won't be seeing other Muppets in the new show.

"No Pig! No Pig!" Animal declared when ComicBook.com asked why Kermit and Miss Piggy aren't in The Muppets Mayhem. "I guess we forgot to ask Miss Piggy if she was free," Dr. Teeth added. "Yeah, but she's like, you know, so important, and I'm sure her schedule wouldn't allow it," Janice explained. "You know, our budget certainly wouldn't allow it either," Floyd Pepper joked. "Everybody was busy, so we just kind of did our own thing."

The Muppets Mayhem is now streaming on Disney+.