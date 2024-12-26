Something Wicked this way comes to home theaters. Since its debut on Nov. 22, director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the beloved Broadway stage musical — which stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good — has defied gravity with $585 million at the global box office. The musical movie also stars Jonathan Bailey as the prince Fiyero, Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, Ethan Slater as the Munchkin Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s Dean of Sorcery Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, read on to find out how to watch Wicked at home, including the sing-along version that danced through life and into select theaters on Christmas day.

How to Watch Wicked Online

You can rent ($24.99) or buy ($29.99) Wicked digitally starting Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the US and Friday, Jan. 3 in the UK. Wicked will be available for digital rental or purchase on the following platforms:

Additionally, Wicked will be available via YouTube, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Verizon.

Where to Watch Wicked Sing Along Online

The Wicked sing along is included as an alternate feature-length version on the digital release, as well as the upcoming physical release (March 2025). Both the digital and physical releases come complete with the theatrical version plus the sing along.

Universal Pictures has yet to announce when you can stream Wicked on Peacock, but the average wait for Universal’s bigger movies to become available on the service is typically 3-4 months. That means Wicked could be sent from PVOD to streaming by March or April 2025.

In the meantime, Peacock subscribers can watch Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked. In the 42-minute documentary, “Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reveal their journey into Oz with personal footage from set and a world exclusive scene, alongside Wicked cast members Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.”

Wicked Home Release Special Features

Here’s everything included with the Wicked digital version:

SING ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda — Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero — Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.

Toss Toss — Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.

Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest — The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.

Elphaba’s Promise — Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell — Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk — Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City — Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

In the Emerald City — The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.

Palace Monkeys Chase — Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE

MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.

WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A WICKED LEGACY –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU

When Will Wicked Be on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD?

You can own Wicked on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD starting March 31, 2025. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will offer a standard 4K set, plus a limited edition steelbook exclusive to Walmart and a limited edition gift set exclusive to Amazon. The Wicked gift set is limited to 2,550 copies and includes the 4K/Blu-ray/Digital Copy version, a pair of gold bookends inspired by Elphaba and Glinda, exclusive 4K UHD artwork and certificate of authenticity.

What Is Wicked About?

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.