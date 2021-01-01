We Can Be Heroes: Pedro Pascal, Robert Rodriguez, Priyanka Chopra, and More Celebrate Netflix Success

✖

We Can Be Heroes dropped on Netflix at the end of last year, and it's been a huge hit with families. Not only has Netflix already greenlit a sequel with director Robert Rodriguez, but it's been number one on the streaming service multiple times throughout its brief run on the site. Rodriguez recently shared an article from Forbes, which reveals the movie returned to the top spot on Monday after being briefly knocked out by Pieces of a Woman.

"#WeCanBeHeroes made it back to the #1 spot on @Netflix again! Read more about it from

@Forbes Below," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. He's not the only person involved with the movie to celebrate the news. Priyanka Chopra shared the info to her Instagram Stories which was then shared by Pedro Pascal. You can check the posts below:

#WeCanBeHeroes made it back to the #1 spot on @Netflix again! Read more about it from @Forbes Below! https://t.co/piCidheVTK — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) January 12, 2021

(Photo: Instagram)

We Can Be Heroes' young stars have also been celebrating the movie's success. Both Vivien Lyra Blair (Guppy) and YaYa Gosselin (Missy Moreno) have shared the news in their Instagram Stories, which you can view here and here. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the young stars about the movie, and Gosselin explained why it's important for kids after a rough year.

"I think that in the time that we're in right now, it's hard for kids 'cause they can't go to school and see their friends, and they're like, 'This year sucks,'" Gosselin explained. "And so, I think it was really special that on Christmas day, this movie is gonna come out and I feel like it's giving kids some hope that like things are gonna be okay, and that you can be the leader without having to have these superpowers."

As for Blair, the young actor talked about getting to play the daughter of iconic characters, Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

"I watched the original movie. I think I've watched it three times now," Blair explained when we asked if she'd seen 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. "I watched it first when I got the audition, then I watched it when I booked it, then I watched it like halfway through Texas. So, I never watched it before now."

You can watch our full interview with Vivien Lyra Blair and YaYa Gosselin at the top of the page.

We Can Be Heroes is now streaming on Netflix.