We Can Be Heroes Sequel in Development at Netflix

A sequel to We Can Be Heroes is already in the works at Netflix. After the movie became a runaway hit at the streamer over the extended Christmas holiday, Ted Sarandos and company have given Robert Rodriguez the resources necessary to write and direct a follow-up. A report from THR suggests the feature 44 million households viewed the feature in its first month on the service, including the record-setting week of Christmas.

Rodriguez is already on board to write, direct, and produce the unnamed sequel. It's yet to be revealed when the streamer hopes to start production on the follow-up, or just how far Rodriguez is on the development process. In December, he was revealed as one of the producers of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

When ComicBook.com spoke with the filmmaker last month, he revealed aspirations to create an official Rodriguez Cinematic Universe using the characters from We Can Be Heroes, Spy Kids, and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl. We Can Be Heroes is a spiritual successor to the latter of the three, the way it is.

"Maybe in a comic book, I can bring all my original characters, and then if that works... Because they're all at different studios and stuff," Rodriguez pointed out. "[We Can Be Heroes] was fun, to do something that felt like that, but was really a new IP, but, yeah, that is an interesting, fun idea, because there's so many characters over the years. You could have a Desperado character with a Machete with Spy Kids grown up and with Sharkboy and Lavagirl, you know, you could just on and on. I've gotta come up with a story, that's good."

"I always wanted to do something again with them 'cause I just love those characters," Rodriguez added of Sharkboy and Lava Girl. "They were like the original little kids' superheroes. And I didn't come up with it, my son did, and I thought, 'Wow, that's amazing.' That's what a kid really loves, empowerment. And why not have shark strength and be half-boy, half-shark, or have the powers of lava?"

We Can Be Heroes stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holdbrook as some of Earth's biggest heroes. It also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw.

We Can Be Heroes is now streaming on Netflix.