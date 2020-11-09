Wedding Crashers 2: Vince Vaughn Confirms Sequel Talks in the Works with Owen Wilson

✖

Comedy fans have been hoping to see a Wedding Crashers sequel ever since the original film made its debut back in 2005. The Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson-starring movie was a hit amongst fans and critics, and featured performances from plenty of actors who have only got more popular since the film was released. For years, talks of a sequel have seemed to be meaningless, but things have recently changed. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vaughn explained that he and Wilson are actively talking about what comes next.

"Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn said in the interview "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

"They were fun movies to make," he added. "It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

In an interview with Cinemablend late last month, Vaughn talked about the idea that director David Dobkin had for the sequel, explaining that it's more than just a cash-grab concept.

"David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary," Vaughn said. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

According to Dobkin, there were offers on the table to do a sequel for years, but there was never really a good idea to kick things off. That changed in the recent years, as Dobkin thought about a story that featured older versions of Vaughn and Wilson's characters.

"Everybody keeps hitting me up about a Wedding Crashers sequel," Dobkin told Collider over the summer. "We don’t have a script that we’re there with yet. For many, many years every year, I got offered to do the sequel, there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, 'Why?' Financially I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did [laughs]. And Vince and Owen didn’t want to do it either."

"10 years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I’m like, 'Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is,'" Dobkin continued. "And as long as there’s a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie. So we’ll see. We started noodling on it a while ago. We’re unclear yet. Vince has to read it and Owen has to read it. I saw something that seemed like a good start. But there’s no rush to go make that movie."

Are you hoping to see a Wedding Crashers sequel? Let us know in the comments!