Wedding Crashers Director Teases Sequel Plans

It's been 15 years since director David Dobkin released Wedding Crashers out into the world, giving Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson one of their funniest vehicles to-date, and introducing mainstream audiences to the talents of Bradley Cooper. Dobkin is teaming up will Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams for his next venture, Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, but the filmmaker is still planning another venture in the world of Wedding Crashers. While promoting Eurovision, Dobkin spoke with Collider about the his plans for a Wedding Crashers sequel, and how he didn't want to make one for the longest time.

“Everybody keeps hitting me up about a Wedding Crashers sequel," the director said. "We don’t have a script that we’re there with yet. For many, many years every year I got offered to do the sequel, there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, ‘Why?’ Financially I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did (laughs). And Vince and Owen didn’t want to do it either.”

For a long time, a Wedding Crashers sequel just wasn't on the table. However, as time has passed, that notion has changed quite a bit. In recent years, Dobkin has found a story for a sequel that he seems to like quite a bit, and he just needs to get Vaughn and Wilson on board.

“10 years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I’m like, ‘Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is,'" Dobkin continued. "And as long as there’s a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie.

“So we’ll see. We started noodling on it a while ago. We’re unclear yet. Vince has to read it and Owen has to read it. I saw something that seemed like a good start. But there’s no rush to go make that movie.”

