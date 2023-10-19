Werewolf by Night: Michael Giacchino Teases "Crazy" Idea for Sequel

The filmmaker admits he isn't the one to decide when a follow-up happens, but he hopes it's soon.

Marvel's Werewolf By Night was designed as a stand-alone Halloween movie, but given its ecstatic response from audiences, the question of whether the characters will have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one that has been asked quite a lot since the original movie dropped. Director Michael Giacchino is certainly open to the idea, and while there isn't anything in place right now, he admits "there's always talk." That said, he characterizes all of the ideas he has actually had as "crazy," and says that nothing is real until somebody is actually ready to greenlight the thing and spend some money on it.

WIth the special, which originally aired in black and white, now getting a colorized version on Disney+, Giacchino is out there talking about it again, all while (we assume) the special will be brought to a whole new audience this year.

"There's always talk," Giacchino told Collider. "But, you know, until somebody decides to spend a penny, nothing happens yet. So, hopefully. My wish is that, yes, there will be more with these characters. I would love to, and I have ideas of what I would love to do with them, and it's all crazy and nuts, but I think that's the only way to go about it. So, hopefully, one day. Hopefully, one day."

Fans, likely, are hopeful for that, too. Werewolf By Night might be one of Marvel's stranger recent projects, but it also stands as one of the best-loved of the Disney+ era, and a standout among other Marvel movies and shows that have accused of playing it safe

Here's a synopsis for the original special, which is streaming now on Disney+:

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Werewolf By Night stars Laura Donnelly, Gael Garcia Bernal, Eugenie Bondurant, Harriet Sansom Harris, Kirk Thatcher, Leonardo Nam, and Daniel J. Watts. It was directed by Giacchino from a screenplay by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron.