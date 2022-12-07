Wes Anderson's New Film Asteroid City Gets 2023 Release Date

Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City has set its release date. On Tuesday, Focus Features announced that Asteroid City will open in theaters for a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 — the same day as Warner Bros.' The Flash, which announced its new release date yesterday — with a wide release planned for June 23rd. The film will be distributed domestically by Focus Features with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution. Asteroid City is written and directed by Wes Anderson, based on a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

Set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, Asteroid City's official synopsis is as follows: "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

"We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for 'Asteroid City,' bringing Focus back in business with Wes and his producing partners," Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, said. "Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; and we're sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that 'Asteroid City' will be no different."

Asteroid City has an expansive cast which includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Wilson. The film is produced by Anderson along with longtime collaborators Steven Rales, founder of Indian Paintbrush, and Jeremy Dawson. The film serves as a reunion for Anderson, Focus Features, and Indian Paintbrush following the 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom.

