Wesley Snipes Golden Globes Appearance Had Fans Losing Their Minds

One of the red carpet looks at the Golden Globes that caught the most attention was Wesley Snipes’ berry ensemble. People on Twitter seemed to dig the look and were happy to see the actor get a chance to get his shine on after his appearance in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. Sunday saw him step out with some of the other stars in the film, including Eddie Murphy. This all comes just weeks after that amazing hosting performance on Saturday Night Live that reminded America just how much they loved the star back in his heyday. But, Snipes’ name also came up last year as Mahershala Ali was announced as the next Blade by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con. That led to the Internet doing what it does best, waxing nostalgic about random media from the past. When he heard the news, Snipes responded very warmly to the man who would presumably play the character on the big screen in the MCU.

Wesley Snipes is his name and slaying on the red carpet is his game #GoldenGlobes 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/yyy1RdzQFf — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 6, 2020

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes said. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

It wasn’t all gravy on Sunday for the star though, as a vocal part of Twitter remembered some allegations leveled at Snipes years ago. Longstanding rumors that he abused Halle Berry in the past came to the forefront during the tweet storms around his tux. Berry’s speech at The Mayors Fund Benefit in New York City are seen as the starting point to people wondering who the abusive figure she was talking about could be. She ended up losing most of her hearing because of the violence in that relationship.

“I devalued myself and thought I wasn’t worth it. I chose partners that mimicked my father,” she said in the speech as reported by The Urban Daily. “It was only when I was in an abusive relationship and blood squirted on the ceiling of my apartment and I lost 80 percent of my hearing in my ear that I realized, I have to break the cycle.”

It remains unclear if she was referring to Snipes or someone else. Berry’s previous marriages include baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005.

