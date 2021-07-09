What Time Does Black Widow Premiere On Disney+?

✖

Marvel's Black Widow movie hits theaters this weekend - but it will simultaneously be available for home viewing on Disney+ Premium Access. It will cost viewers $29.99 to view Black Widow on Disney+ - a price some Marvel fans seem totally willing to pay, in order to get back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie experience. Without a doubt, anticipation is high for Black Widow, and while some fans will be making their viewing of the film a major weekend highlight, other fans want to jump into Black Widow as soon as it's made available.

So, when does Black Widow Premiere on Disney+?

The answer to that is that Black Widow will become available on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET on Friday July 9th.

While the Disney+ version of Black Widow won't be available until 3 a.m. on July 9th, theatrical screenings are being offered in early evening slots on July 8th.

Tonight! Be the first to experience @MarvelStudios' #BlackWidow and stream the movie with Premier Access on #DisneyPlus. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/5rQfplrvh6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 8, 2021

Purchasing Black Widow through Disney+ Premiere Access will allow consumers access to the movie whenever they want - so long as they maintain their Disney+ subscription.

Disney+ Premiere Access releases are offered for three months, before joining the regular Disney+ content library. That means Black Widow should be available on Disney+ at no extra cost, sometime in October.]

In our ComicBook.com review of Black Widow, Brandon Davis says that the movie is so enjoyable that fans should try to make the trip to see it on the big screen:

"Black Widow will be available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access, but if you have the chance to see it on the big screen, you should absolutely take it. The film will be the ideal return to the theater for any moviegoer, even those who are just casual fans of the MCU. While it's hard not to dwell on the fact that Black Widow should have been made a decade ago, the new movie still manages to be a well-placed addition to the franchise and the perfect send-off for Scarlett Johansson and Natasha Romanoff."

Black Widow preview night screenings begin tonight; Black Widow will be available on Disney+ starting at 3 a.m. EST on July 9th.