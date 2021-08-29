Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 29)
Another week down and an entirely new month is on the horizon. As August turns to September and we inch closer to spooky season, Netflix is preparing itself for all the autumnal bingers looking for things to watch as the weather begins to cool. While August was packed full of Netflix Originals, the first few days of September will see the streamer reintroduce dozens of licensed movies to the service.
Comedy seems to be a big catch this September as Netflix is added a handful of classics from School of Rock to The Nutty Professor, Open Season 2, and Crocodile Dundee. For the genre fans, the platform is also adding both Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and Mars Attacks!. All of the aforementioned titles are being added on Wednesday.
There are still a few Netflix Originals being added this week as well, including a reality show in How to Be a Cowboy. Joining that is Q-Force, an adult-oriented animated series about LGTQ+ superheroes.
Wednesday, September 1
- How to Be a Cowboy*
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror*
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie's Coroked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Blue Lagoon
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- The Interview
- Kids-E-Cats, Seaons Two
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don't Cost a Thing
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Me
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Teras of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Friday, September 30comments
- Dive Club*
- Money Heist Part 5, Volume One*
- Sharkdog*
- Worth*
*Denotes Netflix Original