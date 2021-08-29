Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 29)

Another week down and an entirely new month is on the horizon. As August turns to September and we inch closer to spooky season, Netflix is preparing itself for all the autumnal bingers looking for things to watch as the weather begins to cool. While August was packed full of Netflix Originals, the first few days of September will see the streamer reintroduce dozens of licensed movies to the service.

Comedy seems to be a big catch this September as Netflix is added a handful of classics from School of Rock to The Nutty Professor, Open Season 2, and Crocodile Dundee. For the genre fans, the platform is also adding both Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and Mars Attacks!. All of the aforementioned titles are being added on Wednesday.

There are still a few Netflix Originals being added this week as well, including a reality show in How to Be a Cowboy. Joining that is Q-Force, an adult-oriented animated series about LGTQ+ superheroes.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix.