Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 7)

After a light week last time around, things aren't won't be any busier this week for Netflix. The platform won't be releasing any new content on Sunday or Tuesday of this week, and the remaining days only have a few things sprinkled throughout. There are some sizable licensed additions on Monday, including Nickelodeon's iCarly, and the Jonah Hill and Miles Teller-starring War Dogs.

The rest of the week includes a handful of Netflix Originals, ranging from the Hate by Dani Rovira comedy special, to a new true-crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel. Other originals on tap for release this week include Buried by the Bernards, an unscripted look at the burial industry, and To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week.