Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 2nd)

Brace yourselves, bingers — Jupiter's Legacy is coming to Netflix this week. A live-action series adapting the acclaimed superhero comic finally premieres on Friday, introducing a new world of capes and superpowers to the masses. The comic itself was originally created by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely and focuses on a group of heroes — The Union — in two separate timelines.

The Netflix show is set to follow a similar structure, featuring Josh Duhamel (Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian), Ben Daniels (Walter Sampson/Brainwave), and Leslie Bibb (Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty) amongst others as they still try to fight crime in their older age. Other actors include Elena Kampouris (Chloe Sampson), Andrew Horton (Brandon Sampson/The Paragon), Mike Wade (Fitz Small/The Flare), and Matt Lanter (George Hutchence/Skyfox). Jupiter's Legacy is set to premiere all eight episodes on Friday.

Other than that, new additions are spread throughout the entire week. Another anchor property includes The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, a true-crime docuseries that looks into the public's fascination with serial killers using the David Berkowitz "Son of Sam" case as a basis for the launch of a phenomenon.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting the service this week.