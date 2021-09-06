Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 5)

The second week of September has arrived, and Netflix is preparing to release some of its biggest original content of the year. This week alone, the streamer has over a dozen original properties set for release, including the final season of Lucifer. Once at Fox, Netflix rescued the show after the network cancelled it after three seasons. The platform then ordered three more seasons, which will end this week.

"This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost," a synopsis from Netflix says of the show's final outing. "Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues."

In addition to a Lucifer, a second season of the critically acclaimed Kid Cosmic is going to be added. Another episode of The Circle Season Three will be released on Wednesday, while a handful of documentaries will be released throughout the week as well.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.