Where Supergirl Fits in the DCU Timeline Officially Confirmed by James Gunn

James Gunn’s role as one of the chief creatives behind the new DC Universe has seen him become its main figurehead, and he has now offered more context on Supergirl‘s place in the franchise. After getting off to a strong start, the DCU is set to expand in 2026 with the release of multiple new projects. One of the most exciting is Supergirl, which will see Milly Alcock reprise the role from her brief cameo in Superman, better exploring not just her character, but the wider world of the live-action DCU. It’s one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year, especially as its June 26 release date inches ever closer.

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In a reply to a post on the social media platform Threads, James Gunn has now officially confirmed when the events of Supergirl take place within the DCU. Despite previously hinting that stories may be told and released in a non-linear order, Gunn has now confirmed that Supergirl is set between the events of Superman and its sequel Man of Tomorrow. This places the upcoming release precisely where its release suggests within the DCU’s canon, keeping the timeline simple in this early stage of the franchise.

Why Supergirl’s Place in the DCU Timeline Is The Perfect Choice

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The latest update from James Gunn about the DCU timeline is a welcome one. Not only does it place the upcoming Supergirl movie in a logical place in the franchise’s continuity, but it also helps set the DCU up for a strong future. By keeping the timeline simple – at least, for now – the DCU will lay a solid narrative foundation that will better enable it to deliver a satisfying adaptation of the world of DC Comics.

With Superman introducing the characters of the DCU a little later in their story than some expected, the franchise began as a world that already felt somewhat lived-in. With the TV project Creature Commandos set at a different point in the timeline, the decision to keep the next live-action movies linear is both logical and well-considered. That simplicity is something that helps the DCU lay down live-action roots, which is crucial at this early stage in its lifespan.

While it will be possible further down the line to introduce non-linear releases into the DCU’s continuity, keeping it straightforward to begin with is the right choice. Bringing the Supergirl of the DCU into the fold in a way that isn’t needlessly complicated will allow her to feel a more organic part of the world that Superman established. This will more than likely create a solidly coherent foundation to build upon in future releases, with the Kryptonian cousins serving as cornerstones for the eventual expansion of the DCU and its story.

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