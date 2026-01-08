Every DCU Movie & TV Series Coming in 2026

The DC Universe is officially underway, and where 2025 laid the foundations for the franchise, 2026 promises to be a banner year for the new continuity. James Gunn’s Superman kicked off the DCU in earnest, bringing a new incarnation of the titular hero to the screen alongside a number of other supporting DC characters. Superman set up various DCU projects, with characters teased or introduced in the franchise’s inaugural movie primed to appear in their own films or TV shows. In addition, several exciting DC adaptations have been announced as part of the franchise, and while many have yet to be given official release dates, some are confirmed to be part of the DCU’s 2026 slate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems that 2026 will be a hugely important year for the DCU. Though its confirmed releases aren’t many in number, they paint a picture of the franchise’s direction at this early stage in its existence. The heroes and villains set to feature in the DCU in 2026 establish an interesting approach to the franchise’s wider story, making the year seem as though it will be particularly promising.

3) Supergirl (June 26, 2026)

Image via WB

After she made a brief appearance in the franchise’s first blockbuster release, Supergirl is set to be the most prominent Superman character in the next DCU movie. The simply titled Supergirl will see the return of Milly Alcock as the eponymous hero, alongside a handful of other DC characters in a story loosely inspired by the comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In addition to Alcock’s Supergirl, Jason Momoa is set to make a much-anticipated appearance as the villain Lobo. Supergirl is currently set for a June 26 release.

2) Clayface (September 11, 2026)

Even before the hero himself is set to make his franchise debut, Batman spin-off movie Clayface will introduce one of the Dark Knight’s most underused villains to the DCU. Helmed by Mike Flanagan and tipped as a body horror movie, Clayface will reportedly serve as an origin story for the villain. Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the title role, with Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan also set to appear. Due to its clear connection to one of DC’s most iconic heroes and the talent employed to bring the movie to life, Clayface‘s September 11 release date is set to be an exciting one for the DCU.

1) Lanterns (Summer 2026)

One of the most exciting upcoming TV projects in the DCU is also tipped to release in 2026. Lanterns will introduce several members of the Green Lantern Corps into the franchise, following on from Guy Gardner’s appearance in 2025’s Superman and Peacemaker season 2. As Green Lantern stands out as one of the most beloved yet underrepresented DC heroes in live-action media, anticipation for Lanterns is understandably high, especially with its cast being led by big-name actors Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler. While Lanterns hasn’t yet been given a specific release date, it is tipped to premiere sometime in the summer of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!