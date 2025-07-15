How Superman Sets Up Supergirl’s DCU Movie

Superman is here, and while it’s largely a very standalone movie, it does somewhat set up what comes next in the DC Universe. Superhero fans are used to each movie paving the road for the rest of the franchise. Marvel has done this for years, sometimes sort of biting themselves in the rear as a result when set-ups don’t get paid off. DC also attempted to do this haphazardly in its previous iteration, where movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice laid the foundation for Justice League and several solo films for key characters like Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

James Gunn’s DC feels like it’s very much not trying to do that, at least not with Superman. This movie is our introduction to this world, and while there are many more stories to come, it seems clear that Gunn just wants to get people situated before slamming them with homework. Superman’s post-credit scenes are nothing more than extra scenes from the movie, as opposed to cryptic teases for the future. The film needs to perform well to ensure the future of the DCU, so it’s best not to overpromise and then have nothing happen. This has happened with DC before, so it’s a mistake worth learning from.

With all that said, there is a little bit of a tease for what comes next in the DC Universe.

Superman Features a Cameo from Supergirl

Supergirl has already finished filming and is due out next summer. We know it will feature Jason Momoa’s Lobo and take place in the cosmic part of the DCU, which is all foreshadowed during Superman. At the end of the film, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock) arrives at the Fortress of Solitude, and it’s revealed that Krypto is actually her dog. Superman has been watching the dog while she’s been off on her own adventure (a cosmic bender), and now that she’s back, she collects her furry companion. This Supergirl clearly has some edge to her as she calls her cousin a “bi**h” while looking extremely disheveled.

It’s also noted that Kara left Earth to get drunk, as it’s only possible for Kryptonians under a red sun, as opposed to Earth’s yellow one. She seems much more reckless than Superman and, similarly, more destructive. It seems like Superman takes place during roughly the same time as Supergirl, so it’s unlikely Superman or Krypto will appear in the movie unless they appear in some kind of cameo in a post-credits scene.

We don’t know much else about Supergirl beyond the fact that it looks like she will make it out with a relatively good attitude. Perhaps there’s even a chance that she will team up with Superman in a future film, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Either way, the future is looking bright for the DCU, and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl has already made a fun impression on audiences.

Superman is now playing in theaters.