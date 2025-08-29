4 Superman Characters That Should Appear in the Next DCU Movie

The DC Universe is going Superman-crazy. After Superman kicked off this franchise on the big screen, the second theatrical film entry in the DC Universe will be Supergirl. Sometime after that will come another James Gunn directorial effort focused on the broader Super-Family following up on the characters and storylines introduced in Superman. While the DC Extended Universe never delivered a second solo Superman title, the DC Universe is making this Kryptonian the centerpiece of its cinematic plans.

This next film incorporating Superman lore is shrouded in mystery, including what its title will be. However, this production is ripe with opportunities for more iconic characters from the Superman comics to make their way to the big screen. If the DC Universe is going all in on Superman mythology, then these four key supporting characters from this fellow’s comics need to be around in the next Super-Family adventure.

1) Brainiac

Despite being a part of Superman’s comic book exploits since July 1958, Brainiac’s never appeared in a live-action theatrical movie. It’s an inexplicable phenomenon, especially since he’s appeared in three different live-action TV shows headlined by the Man of Steel (including the recent Superman & Lois). Now that the DC Universe has established a Lex Luthor, it’s time for the other big Superman foe to enter the picture. After all, there needs to be a great big threat justifying the Super-Family uniting for a major motion picture. What better harbinger of doom than Brainiac?

Plus, Brainiac’s cosmic origins could provide a great contrast to the Earthbound Superman foe Luthor, while also giving him some common ground with this iteration of Supergirl. There’s no end to the positive byproducts of bringing Brainiac to the silver screen in the next DC Universe movie headlined by Superman and friends.

2) Mister Mxyzptlk

An offhand reference to inter-dimensional Imps in Superman has laid the groundwork for one of Superman’s kookiest adversaries to enter the picture. Mister Mxyzptlk would never have worked in the grounded vision of Superman that kicked off the DC Extended Universe. However, with the DC Universe’s zanier tendencies apparent, Mister Mxyzptlk could easily show up to torment David Corenswet’s Superman and his super-powered allies.

Even better, Mister Mxyzptlk, much like Brainiac, has never been seen in a live-action movie before. That would instill tremendous novelty into seeing whatever kind of role he had in the next Super-Family movie in the DC Universe. Some people just want to watch the world burn. It’s time for this shared universe to have Superman contend with somebody who just wants to annoy people incessantly.

3) Power Girl

Lex Luthor’s pocket universe in Superman and the utopian alternate dimension in Peacemaker Season 2 have firmly established that the DC Universe spans an expansive multiverse. One potentially thrilling byproduct of that reality could be the introduction of Power Girl, an alternate universe version of Supergirl that’s been incredibly popular in comics for nearly 50 years now. Bringing in this crime-fighter could reaffirm to audiences just how vast and limitless the DC multiverse is.

It would also ensure there are multiple women around in the Super-Family beyond just Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. Plus, Power Girl’s been a fascinating figure in comics and other media for eons. It’s high time she got to shine on the silver screen. Why not spotlight her in a movie that’s all about Superman and his Kryptonian comrades?

4) Comet the Super-Horse

Now that Krypto became a crowdpleaser favorite after stealing the show in Superman, it’s time for the DC Universe to introduce the other awesome animal superhero in Superman mythology. That additional critter would be Comet the Super-Horse, a human man transformed into a super-powered horse that becomes Supergirl’s loyal steed. He also harbors an immense crush on this Kryptonian that he cannot act on as a horse. He’s a wildly oddball creation that could only have emerged in the Silver Age of Comics.

It would be a riot to see such an unexpected character in a massive blockbuster. Better yet, though, Comet could reflect, much like with Krypto, that super-powers in the Super-Family don’t just materialize in humans. Even animals have the ability to change the world. Plus, Comet’s deep relationship to Supergirl would ensure that this potential film’s ensemble cast has at least one character rooted exclusively in her mythology. James Gunn has made so many animal superheroes household names. It’s time for Comet to follow in the footsteps of Rocket, King Shark, Lylla, and Krypto in the next Superman solo outing in the DC Universe.

Superman is now playing in theaters.