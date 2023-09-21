Spider-Man 2 Star Yuri Lowenthal Hopes For More Spider-Verse Crossovers (Exclusive)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star Yuri Lowenthal is hoping that Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could swing by for a cameo in the games. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast interviewed the voice actor ahead of the massive Sony release. Brandon Davis asked Lowenthal about one of the cinematic Spideys crossing over with the PlayStation variant, and the star seemed really high on the idea. He told our hosts, "God, I hope so" when the question came up. Sony's Spider-Verse plans remain a bit of a mystery as fans await Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. With all the other narrative threads at play, the Insomniac Peter Parker might have his hands full. But, if it was up to his voice actor, there would be a small nod.

"God, I hope so," Lowenthal hoped. "Again, surprises, even for me. They don't tell me all the stuff that's in the game. Mostly, just because I don't need it to do my job. So I don't know to be honest. I hope. I'm hoping just like everyone else. I was so excited that they included my Spider-Man in the movie. I think it would only be fair. So, I would hope going forward that there's more crossover."

Lowenthal Loves The Spider-Verse Films

(Photo: Sony Entertainment)

Yuri Lowenthal is no stranger to the Spider-Verse. He's been Peter Parker since 2018 and recently played a role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The actor has some real esteem for the world of the animated Miles Morales. On the red carpet for the movie, he spoke to ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine about the impact of these movies. The voice actor argued that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of his top movies of all-time. With the runaway response to its sequel this year, it makes sense to think that Across the Spider-Verse might join it in those personal rankings.

"I love it," Lowenthal explained on the red carpet. "That first movie is one of my favorite movies of all time, so I have such high hopes for this, but everything I've heard is, I'm not disappointed. I can't wait."

"I guess you're going to have to go see the movie to see if I'm in it, in it," Lowenthal added. "All I know is that my son has been watching the Indian Spider-Man trailer on a loop."

Spider-Man 2 Delves Into Darkness

(Photo: PlayStation)

Before teaming-up with the cinematic Miles Morales, Pedter Parker is going to have work on those anger issues. Lowenthal recently appeared at MomoCon 2023 and talked about the rage that his variant of Spider-Man is dealing with as a result of the symbiotic. While that anger is a relatable human impulse, it might not be the best thing for your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to get tied-up in. Things are getting darker in Spider-Man 2, hopefully it doesn't swallow Lowenthal's version of the character whole. Check out what he had to say to convention attendees down below.

"I think we've all got [that anger inside]," offered Lowenthal. "Sometimes it's just… it's just harder to access or easier to access, you know, depending on how close to the surface it is… Before I started doing Sasuke, I had only played sort of like plucky young heroes that didn't have anything bad happen to them. And so, to sort of turn that around, I had to dig a little bit, but I'm generally a happy guy. But, you know, I've got rage and anger and sadness, and you just gotta dig a little harder…"

What Was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

