TikTok is Still Obsessing Over "Canon Events" After Across the Spider-Verse
In one of the more hilarious cases of pop-culture trends (and the resulting confusion they inspire), the hit animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has inspired a new trend that's blown up in popularity over the last few weeks: "Canon Events"
What Are Canon Events – And Why Are People Posting About Them
(Spoilers) In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man/Miles Morales meets a group called The Spider Society, which is made up of different variations of Spider-Men and Spider-Women from the various realities of the Marvel Multiverse. Lead by Miguel O'Hara, the futuristic Spider-Man 2099, The Spider Society travels the Spider-Verse eliminating multiversal villains that invade other realities while preserving the web of destiny by ensuring that each Spider-Person's tragic origin plays out as intended so that they become the hero needed to help protect their respective worlds.
The moments of great tragedy in each Spider-Man story is referred to as a "canon event" – meaning a core life event that is crucial to inspiring the hero to be a hero in the first place.
What Is "Canon"?
If you don't know, "canon" is a shorter term for a "canonized" storyline. Within comic books and/or the larger geek culture, "canon" is a term that refers to the parts of a character or franchise's story that count as "official" or "real" and therefore must be included in the larger mythology of that character or franchise. Non-canon stories are looked at as "experimental," "just for fun" or "what if?" imaginings, that aren't part of the main "official" storyline of a character or franchise.
Now, thanks to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the term canon is taking on new meaning, as TikTok users – the ones who get the references at least – turned "canon" into ironic (if not actually painful) reflections on their own formative life events.
And as you can see below, the applications come in a LOT of varieties:
WHAT DOES THIS EVEN MEAN?!
People who have no idea about Across the Spider-Verse trying to come to terms with this TikTok trend is a vibe all its own.prevnext
Canon Event Generator
Not sure this is helping anyone nail down the meaning of the term – but TikTok loves a good generator, so... here we are. In some cases, the accuracy has kids wondering if Spider-Verse has right, after all.prevnext
Bad Style Is Canon
The style/fashion mistakes we make (and the photos that prove it) often push us towards being better people.prevnext
Can't Fix History - It's Canon
One popular sub-set of this TikTok trend is ruminating on how some of history's darkest and most vile moments could be considered canon events.prevnext
Those Weren't Bad Decisions - They Were Canon Events
People are also having some self-deprecating fun reframing their own questionable decisions in a more positive Spider-Verse light.prevnext
LET THEM FAIL
It's kind of messed up, but people now have a whole new reason to just sit back film their friends and loved ones committing a life FAIL.prevnext
Bad Romance Is CANON
You had to know bad relationship decisions were getting thrown on this pile...prev