Wicked Footage Description From CinemaCon

For years, Wicked has become a cherished part of the musical theater landscape, entertaining millions of fans over the years. Later this year, Wicked is set to reach a whole new audience, when the first part of a two-part musical movie makes its debut in theaters. After the first Wicked trailer debuted during the 2024 Super Bowl, a new look at the film has arrived. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was among the attendees at Universal's CinemaCon presentation, and he had an exclusive recap of what was shown from Wicked.

"Tulips around the Colosseum light up and start to glow throughout, as well as lights hanging from lanyards. They start changing colors, becoming green and white between flashes to the music. A video plays, with Oz on the screen speaking to CinemaCon. He predicts people of all ages will go to theaters "in droves" to "experience the magic" created with Wicked. The lights come on, and Jeff Goldblum is on the stage, saying, "That thing-a-ma-jig might have something to do with my character. Over the next several months you might hear me yakking and metaphoring about the man behind the curtain... I have gotten to do some colorfull pictures. I've been chased by dinosaurs. I flew into the belly of a humongous alien space ship. Then, I turned into a fly. But I have never, and this is the truth, been a part of the particular flavor of magic that is this movie... or should I say movies! We shot two, as I think you probably new. We got to play on sets that were actually there...and the most inventive props and spectacularly lovely costumes. We really got to feel like we were creating this wonderful thing together. And, me, I got to wear a delicious long, green coat!" He busts out a dance move on the stage. "The whole experience has been to me, in a word, dreamy. I have to pinch myself."

John Chu says from the stage that Wicked imprinted itself on him permanently. "I could've never, ever, ever imagined that I would get my dream job of directing it for the big screen. We dreamed very, very big for Wicked." They wanted to create a new world that stands on its own.

Jonathan Bailey takes the stage, followed by Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh asks Chu a question, wondering why he casts her in roles that are mean. "They're complicated," he insists. "They have facets and they're only a teeny bit dastardly and you can play those parts with such beautiful shades!" She will sing in the movie.

Chu emphasizes the importance of casting the perfect Glinda and Elphaba. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo "lived up to every demand," he says before introducing them to the stage.

"This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words," Grande said. She saw Wicked when she was ten years old, and knew then that she wanted to play Glinda if it was ever a movie role. "We gave it absolutely all we possibly could. This means so much to us and to so many fans, everywhere."

"We've performed these songs publicly and privately for years," Erivo said, before turning to Grande. "I think it's safe to say you and I are bonded for life."

The duo share some footage from Wicked for the CinemaCon crowd to close out the Universal presentation. It's a sprawling, visually gorgeous world. We see Glinda and Elphaba meet for the first time. They become rommates and unlikely friends, given their differing personalities and expectations. Elphaba gets "remarkable" notes from Yeoh's character, who surprises Glinda when she calls Elphaba over rather than her. They all go out for a night and Glinda gives Elphaba a witch hat to wear out, prompting judgement as Elphaba hides her care for what people think. Together, they head off on a journey to find the Wizard of Oz. Journeying by train, near blue monkeys, and to Oz himself. It's a gorgeous, immersive looking movie. Cuts of silver slippers, a massive witch being burnt, vibrant and colorful sets and costumes, sprawling fields of all colors, skylines, and more flash by. Glinda encourages Elphaba that she can "do anything" and not to be afraid. Elphaba declares the Wizard should be afraid of her as she flies out on a broom."

What Is Wicked About?

Wicked is a prequel to the iconic events of The Wizard of Oz, and tells the story of two unlikely friends, Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda the Good Witch), who struggle through opposing personalities and viewpoints, rivalry over the same love-interest, reactions to the Wizard's corrupt government, and, ultimately, Elphaba's public fall from grace. The cast will also include Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Pfannee and ShenShen, Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.

The musical, which first debuted on Broadway in 2003, has become a beloved part of musical theater, ultimately grossing over $1 billion in total Broadway revenue in 2016. The original production of Wicked featured Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, both of whom had been among the wishlist fans have had for the movie adaptation.

Wicked: Part 1 will make its debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, November 27th.