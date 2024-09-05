Wicked Gets All-New Full-Length Trailer

Wicked has a brand-new trailer as the fall release creeps closer. In the latest clip from the blockbuster, fans get a fresh peek at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. The duo get to trade some dialogue and tease some magic powers. But, in a curious move, there's no singing to be found in the new Wicked trailer. Superfans are getting their fix by having "Defying Gravity" in the background. But, Universal and the marketing team are clearly keeping the shots of the two leads belting out these memorable songs under lock and key. Check it out right here.

Director Jon Chu talked about why the film moved to this fall last year. "Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu told fans on social media. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.

He added, "We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

What's The Story Of Wicked?

(Photo: Wicked's brand-new trailer. - Universal)

Here's how Universal tees up this musical journey: "The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

"The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz."

Are you excited for Wicked? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!