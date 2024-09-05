Wicked Character Posters Released

One of the most popular musicals in Broadway history is coming to the big screen this November. The highly anticipated adaptation of Wicked, from director Jon M. Chu, is ramping up its advertising efforts ahead of its theatrical debut, giving fans plenty to get excited about. On Wednesday, Universal released a whole slew of character posters from the film, singling out Elphaba, Glinda, and so many more.

Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda are the two main characters in the film, and each of them obviously received the character poster treatment. Elphaba's sees the iconic witch with her broomstick in hand, a vision of the city of Oz looming in the background.

Glinda's poster, like the character herself, is bubbly and incredibly pink. Grande's character dons her tiara and wand, surrounded by literal bubbles, much like the ones that accompanied Glinda in The Wizard of Oz.

Rather than stopping at just the two leads, the Wicked characters posters were extended to all of the main cast. Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Golbum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage all received their own posters.

What Is Wicked About?

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.