Monopoly Gets a Wicked New Edition

Part 1 of the highly anticipated movie adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is headed to theaters for the holidays, but you'll be able to get started on the fun a bit early thanks to this limited edition Wicked version of Monopoly. Buy and sell locations ranging from Shiz University to the Emerald City with 6 golden zinc Monopoly tokens: Elphaba's hat, Elphaba's Broom, Elphaba's Bottle, Glinda's Crown, Glinda's Trunks, and The Grimmerie. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now for $29.99. It's expected to arrive on October 1st,, which just happens to be the same launch date for the upcoming LEGO Wicked sets.

From the official description: "Play as a student at Shiz University, where you receive the very best education and make outstandiful friends. But there's a whisper of bad things happening in Oz. Gain the Wizard's invitation by acquiring locations, transports, and commodities throughout the land—and help the animals and fellow Ozians! The more a player owns, the more Ozian coins they can collect from other players. The last one with money when all others have gone bankrupt wins!"

(Photo: Monopoly Wicked Edition )

Note that in the Wicked edition of Monopoly, Munchkin Homes and Emerald Castles replace houses and hotels. Defy Gravity and Totally Ozmopolitan cards feature moments from the film and can bring the player both good and bad news.

When Is Wicked Being Released?

Wicked: Part One is coming to theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked: Part: Two is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025. Fans were shocked when Wicked director Jon Chu announced that the movie would be served up in two halves rather than one big entry. In an official statement from the entire production, the filmmaker explained how the movie had become so large that two parts were absolutely necessary.

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu said last year. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

Chu continued, "Cynthia, Ariana, and I— and all of the cast and crew— pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who have waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar.