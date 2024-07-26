Wicked: New Olympics TV Spot Released

The 2024 Olympics Games kicked off in Paris today as athletes from all over the world compete in various summer sports. While some folks will be glued to their screens to watch the competitions, others are eager to see what’s advertised along the way. Musical fans will be happy to know that a new Wicked TV spot aired today during the games, and it’s not the only crossover promotion Universal Pictures is doing for the film. Yesterday, the emerald train seen in the Wicked trailer was spotted on the tracks underneath the Eiffel Tower.

“Watch the #WickedMovie Olympics spot now,” the official Twitter account for Wicked shared. You can view the TV spot below:

Wicked’s director, Jon M. Chu, shared a look at the Wicked train in Paris. You can view that below:

The film’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are also in Paris to promote Wicked and enjoy the Olympics. You can watch them talk about the event in another video posted by NBC’s Olympics account:

What Is Wicked About?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked.

You can read the official description of Wicked here: “Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration.”

Wicked flies into theaters on November 22nd while Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.