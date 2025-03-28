Will Poulter and the Cast of Death of a Unicorn Say Their Billionaire Characters are “11” out of 10

When it comes to ranking the characters in Death Of a Unicorn, Will Poulter says they rank an “11” out of 10. The A24 horror comedy by director Alex Scharfman boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jenny Ortega, Paul Rudd, Tea Leoni, and Richard E. Grant. The film opens in theaters today and centers on Elliot (Rudd) and his daughter Ridley (Ortega) accidentally killing a unicorn with their car. The billionaire family that Elliot works for is determined to exploit the unicorn for its extraordinary powers. As you can imagine, things go horribly wrong. This billionaire family consists of Poulter, Leoni, and Grant, and we heard from the trio about their out of control tendencies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook spoke to the cast of Death Of a Unicorn, where we asked Will Poulter, Tea Leoni, and Richard E. Grant how they would rank their characters on a scale from “Just Clueless” to “Pure Evil.” When Leoni said, “I think it’s an 11,” Poulter replied, “Yeah, collectively, it’s an 11.”

“I think we’re an 11 family,” Leoni agrees. You can watch the interview in the player below.

Play video

Of course, we couldn’t talk to Marvel Cinematic Universe alums Paul Rudd and Will Poulter without asking them some MCU questions. Will Poulter was asked about the recent announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which was curiously missing any of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Poulter played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final Marvel film for director James Gunn before he left to head up DC Studios.

When asked by ComicBook if he would be open to a Marvel return, Poulter confirmed, “Oh, dude, I’d love it. I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up.”

Adam Warlock was one of the newest heroes introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. By the conclusion of the movie, the roster of Guardians had changed dramatically. Gone are stalwarts Star-Lord, Gamora, and Drax, with Rocket Raccoon becoming the leader and complemented by Adam Warlock, Groot, Mantis, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Phyla. However, Star-Lord was teased to return in a Marvel project down the road.

As for Paul Rudd, the topic of “Thanus” was brought up again. The theory involves Scott Lang shrinking down, entering Thanos’s anus, and then turning into “Giant Man” to essentially explode Thanos from inside his gastrointestinal system.

“I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way? Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?” Rudd shared with ComicBook when asked if this “Thanus” plan could be used to take down Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. When Ortega appeared visibly confused, Rudd questioned, “Do you know what we’re talking about? There was a theory — going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just … instead of Thanos, it was ‘Thanus,’ go up Thanos and then expand.”

Death of a Unicorn is described, “A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. “

Death of a Unicorn was written and directed by Alex Scharfman and also stars Will Poulter, Teá Leoni, and Richard E. Grant. The movie is in theaters now.