Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd Still Wondering if “Thanus” Plan Could Have Really Worked

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced Thanos into the franchise, fans wondered how any member of the Avengers could be powerful enough to take down the Mad Titan, with Ant-Man’s unique powers resulting in fan theories about an unconventional way to destroy the villain. Years later, actor Paul Rudd is still pondering whether Scott Lang could really shrink down, enter Thanos’s anus, and then turn into “Giant Man” to essentially explode Thanos from inside his gastrointestinal system. If you’ve never heard of this theory, you’re not alone, as Rudd’s costar in the upcoming movie Death of a Unicorn Jenna Ortega was also unfamiliar. Death of a Unicorn lands in theaters on March 28th.

“I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way? Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?” Rudd shared with ComicBook when asked if this “Thanus” plan could be used to take down Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. When Ortega appeared visibly confused, Rudd questioned, “Do you know what we’re talking about? There was a theory — going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just … instead of Thanos, it was ‘Thanus,’ go up Thanos and then expand.”

Ortega questioned, “I thought he was already big … the purple one?” Rudd clarified, “I get really small,” with Ortega then remembering, “Oh, that’s right, you’re called Ant-Man!”

Given that Doctor Doom and Thanos have different strengths and vulnerabilities, it’s likely Ant-Man wouldn’t need to go to quite these measures to take down Doom. As evidenced by the conversation, Ortega doesn’t quite remember all the details about the MCU, despite the actor recently reminding fans that she had a small role in a previous entry into the series.

“It was one of the first jobs I ever did, and they took all my lines out,” Ortega recalled with Entertainment Tonight. “They even took my name away.”

As fans wait to see how Rudd’s Scott Lang could use his unique abilities to battle against Doom and potentially see if Ortega could ever return to the franchise in some capacity, they can see the actors in their new A24 movie.

Death of a Unicorn is described, “A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. “

Death of a Unicorn was written and directed by Alex Scharfman and also stars Will Poulter, Teá Leoni, and Richard E. Grant.

Stay tuned for updates on Ant-Man’s return to the MCU. Death of a Unicorn lands in theaters on March 28th.

