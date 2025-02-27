Death of a Unicorn: A24 Releases WILD New Trailer for Latest Horror Comedy

Play video

We’ve gotten to the point now where you can sometimes guess a movie is being released by A24 even if you don’t see the company’s logo pop up in the trailer. Death of a Unicorn is definitely one of those movies. The new horror comedy is arriving in a just about a month, and it is promising to be yet another of A24’s wild, risky, wholly unique theatrical experiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday morning, A24 released a brand new trailer for Death of a Unicorn, which you can check out in the video at the top of the page. While there are a couple similar shots and moments from the film’s first trailer, the new footage will take you even further down the rabbit hole, into a version of our real world that contains mythic creatures.

Death of a Unicorn boasts and all-star cast that is headlined by Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. Rudd plays a seemingly normal guy named Elliot, while Ortega stars as his teenage daughter, Ridley. The pair begin the movie heading deep into the woods, to the home of Elliot’s boss, to participate in some kind of wellness seminar. Once there, however, things quickly turn sinister.

Not only is it revealed that unicorns populate the nature reserve around the home, but their DNA holds secrets to human immortality. The boss’ ultra-rich family decides that they need to hunt down and harvest every unicorn in the forest, in the hopes it will provide them not only with eternal life, but a miracle drug that they can produce and sell.

What makes this capitalistic satire even more intriguing is the fact that it leans into some of the monstrous stories of unicorns as mythical beasts. As you can see in the new trailer, these unicorns are not going to simply accept being massacred for the needs of human beings, and they promptly begin some hunting of their own.

In addition to Rudd and Ortega, Death of a Unicorn stars Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant. Both Rudd and Ortega also serve as executive producers on the film, as does Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster.

Death of a Unicorn is written and directed by Alex Scharfman, who serves as one of the film’s producers. A24’s latest is currently set to hit theaters everywhere on March 28th.

What did you think of the new trailer for Death of a Unicorn? Let us know in the comments!