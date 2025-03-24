Guardians of the Galaxy Star Weighs in on Returning for Avengers (Even Without James Gunn)

Play video

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was both a literal and figurative sendoff to the beloved team of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, as it marked Gunn’s final collaboration with Marvel and marked many characters’ final appearances in the franchise. Even though Gunn might not return, Adam Warlock actor Will Poulter recently confirmed that he’d happily stand by for Marvel to confirm they needed him to return to the franchise in either the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. As fans wait to see if Poulter will reprise his otherworldly role, they can see him in Death of a Unicorn, which hits theaters on March 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked by ComicBook if he would be open to a Marvel return, Poulter confirmed, “Oh, dude, I’d love it. I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up.”

Poulter’s Warlock has had an interesting trajectory in the MCU, as his overall significance in the world of Marvel Comics has been quite different from his role in live-action Marvel Studios projects.

Warlock was first teased in a post-credits scene of 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, signaling his impending arrival in the franchise. The figure was a key component in the miniseries The Infinity Gauntlet and even obtained possession of the titular weapon. This also meant Warlock was an important figure in the subsequent comic series Infinity War and Infinity Crusade. Understandably, when it was announced that the MCU would deliver fans Avengers: Infinity War, fans assumed Warlock would be an important character in that adventure, only for the movie to deviate from the source material quite significantly.

While fans were excited to see Warlock get more screen presence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he remains a figure with a wealth of storytelling potential, so Poulter’s willingness to reprise the role, even in a project disconnected from Gunn, means there’s still a chance to explore the figure’s potential.

As fans wait for updates on Poulter’s potential MCU return, they can check out Death of a Unicorn.

Death of a Unicorn is described, “A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. “

Death of a Unicorn was written and directed by Alex Scharfman and also stars Teá Leoni, and Richard E. Grant.

Stay tuned for updates on Poulter’s potential return to the MCU. Death of a Unicorn hits theaters on March 28th.

Would you like to see more of Warlock? Let us know in the comments!