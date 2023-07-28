Ant-Man Addresses Gross Thanos Death Fan Theory in New Avengers: Quantum Encounter Clip

Paul Rudd knows about that Thanos theory all too well. In the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame, fans started to joke that perhaps Ant-Man would shrink down, crawl up Thanos' rear-end, and expand from inside to kill the Mad Titan. Not only does Rudd know all about that, but now his character Scott Lang is even referencing it in Disney-produced content.

Disney is currently showing off its latest cruiseship (Disney Wish!) to members of the media. In a teaser video for Avengers: Quantum Encounter, an immersive show on the ship, Rudd's character address the theory head-on.

‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ will be part of the Disney Wish cruise sailing from this July and some of it is available to watch!

…And yes Scott Lang knows about how we all wanted him to kill Thanos… 🍑🐜



"Look, before we start let me address the elephant in the room," Lang says in the video. "I've heard a lot of chatter out there about why I didn't shrink down, go in, and kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that."

The theory became so viral, Prime Video's The Boys parodied it in the show's season three opening episode.

"Craig Rosenberg wrote the script and deserves most of the blame for it," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said of the moment in an interview with Variety. "These evolve in a writers' room and the evolution of that sequence started with, 'We need The Boys to fight a superhero.' So then we ask, 'What big superhero haven't we done yet?' Someone says, 'We haven't done Ant-Man.' And then someone else says, 'There's that meme of Ant-Man climbing up Thanos' butt and blowing him up. So we should do that. We should give the audience the thing that Marvel can't give to them.'"

