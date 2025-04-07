Guardians of the Galaxy Star Reveals He Accidentally Punched Dave Bautista Filming Vol. 3

One of the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 admits to punching Dave Bautista in the face during a fight scene. Bautista is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, so he is used to physical altercations. But he probably wasn’t expecting to take a punch to the eye while filming the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Hey, accidents happen! As for which actor accidentally landed that punch, it was Guardians of the Galaxy newcomer Will Poulter, who plays the golden Adam Warlock. Poulter learned a valuable lesson when it comes to dangerous stunts — leave it to the professionals.

“We’re doing this fight sequence and I grew up watching Dave [Bautista] — as a wrestler and then as an actor — I’m a bit nervous,” Poulter said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I haven’t done a ton of fight choreography. Anyway, we’re doing this fight scene and I accidentally punched Dave straight in the face.”

The way the fight sequence was structured, Bautista was “whisked away” on a wire after receiving the punch. Poulter was obviously stunned that he punched a professional wrestler in the face, and only “caught a glimpse” of his handiwork when he saw the punch left a gold spot on Bautista’s eye. Poulter’s hand was painted gold to match Adam Warlock’s skin. He added that a stunt person “stepped in” to finish the rest of the shoot.

“You realize when you do films,” Poulter told Jonathan Ross, “you’re so much better off handing over to the stunt people.”

Will Poulter’s name was mysteriously missing from the large casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday. The film boasts a massive roster that includes Avengers, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men, but several of the Guardians of the Galaxy were excluded. Poulter’s Adam Warlock officially joined the Guardians at the end of Vol. 3, so fans will be interested to know when and where they can see him next.

When asked by ComicBook if he would be open to a Marvel return, Poulter confirmed, “Oh, dude, I’d love it. I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up.”

Poulter’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 castmate Chris Pratt recently commented on his absence from Avengers: Doomsday. Pratt had a humorous response to his name being left off the back of a casting chair, claiming that a chair with his name had to have been on the set somewhere and was just cut out of the video.

“I don’t know! I think it was, like, far off,” Pratt said when asked where his chair was. “They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. It was there. I’m sure it was there.”

The livestream for the Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement lasted over five hours and marked the start of production. Roughly every 15-30 minutes, the camera would pan to reveal a new chair with a different actor’s name printed on the back.

Do you want to see Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!