Will Smith: Richard Williams Says Oscar Ban Should "Definitely" Be Lifted

Richard Williams is sticking up for Will Smith after the actor was banned from the Oscars for a period of years after his incident with Chris Rock. In an interview with iTV, the King Richard subject talked about all this hubbub about that viral moment and how the country needs to move forward. Rock's Selective Outrage comedy special has reignited conversation around the slap. But, there is a sentiment that this whole thing may have run its course despite all the media attention on the situation. (Probably due to visitor traffic as there are multiple different news stories that are more pertinent to everyday life!) Check out what King Richard had to say right here.

"I'll always stand by him. I think he's done the best that he needed to," Williams shared. "I would never be disgusted with Mr. Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr. Smith…It's time for everyone to forgive Will Smith." He argued that the ban or whatever should have lasted about a week.

Will Smith Offered A Full Apology After The Incident

"Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive," he said on Instagram. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

His apology adds, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," the writer concludes. "I am a work in progress."

