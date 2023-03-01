Everything Everywhere All at Once Song To Be Performed at Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place on March 12th, and some of the nominees for Best Original Song are confirmed to perform at the ceremony. Last week, it was announced that Rihanna would be performing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she's nominated for alongside Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. It was also confirmed this week that the nominated song "This Is A Life" by Mitski and David Byrne from Everything Everywhere All at Once will also be performed at the ceremony. However, Byrne and Son Lux will be performing alongside the movie's star, Stephanie Hsu, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

In addition to "Lift Me Up" and "This Is A Life," other nominated songs this year include "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from RRR, "Applause" by Diane Warren from Tell It Like a Woman, and "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick. It's also been confirmed that "Naatu Naatu" will be performed, marking the song's first live performance this awards season. Diane Warren and Sofia Carson will also be performing "Applause." Now, fans are just waiting to find out if Lady Gaga will be taking the stage to sing her hit from Top Gun.

What Was Nominated For Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated for Best Picture against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

According to The New York Times, The Daniels watched the nominations with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan on a video call, continuously celebrating as the film earned the most nominations of the year.

"It was so loud, we could barely hear what anyone was saying," Quan told the outlet. "I was jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice, exactly the same way that I did when I got the phone call from my agent that the Daniels wanted me to play Waymond...It's so surreal. I am ecstatic."

Both Yeoh and Quan recently won awards in their respective categories at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Who are you rooting for at the Oscars this year? Tell us in the comments!

The 95th Academy Awards will air on March 12th.