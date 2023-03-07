Will Smith Reportedly Tried to Make Amends With Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

Will Smith says that he's attempted to apologize to Chris Rock after their viral Oscars moment last year. A source from the actors camp told People Magazine that he's been trying to mend that fence for a while, but the comedian remains aloof. Judging by his performance during that Netflix special over the weekend, it might take him some time to even entertain the idea. But, Smith is not going to give up hope just yet.

The source said, "He's tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris. But beyond that, family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them. It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful."

What Happens At The Oscars This Year?

Oscars head man Bill Kramer talked to Time about the contingency plans they have in place to ensure another incident doesn't occur. Apparently, this is something The Academy has been thinking a lot about. But, people are going to be watching closely for any shenanigans. Check out what he had to say about their initiative with a "Crisis Team" right here.

"I think that's why we were much more ready to handle the campaign regulations discussion after nominations," he began. "You know, that happened on a Tuesday and, six days later, we were able to issue our formal statement from the board that really carved out a plan for us. So you never know exactly what's going to happen."



"Because of last year, we've opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans—the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place—allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly. This is how we all come together," Kramer continues. "This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let's hope something doesn't happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify."

"But you have to have the teams and frameworks in place and the processes in place, to come together to figure things out quickly. But also making sure that you have the right groups of members and leaders and stakeholders who can come together to have a voice in this conversation," Kramer said. "That's also very key. And again, we've run some great scenarios, but as you said, the specifics may change, and we'll see what happens."



