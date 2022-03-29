Jada Pinkett Smith Releases First Statement Since Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has released her first statement since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. As everyone knows by now, The Oscars featured the moment that had people talking constantly for the last two days. Rock told a joke about Smith’s hair, alluding to her resemblance to Demi Moore in G.I. Jane II and the beloved actor took offense. What has followed is a massive media firestorm that saw virtually everyone on social media weigh-in. It seems as though Pinkett Smith is open to mending those fences after the incident. A lot of ink has been spilled, but a lot of the parties involved seem to bread to move on after that strange moment during the awards show. Check out what she had to say down below:

Smith wrote, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.” During her husband’s acceptance speech, he lamented that moment immediately. It feels like some of the fervor has subsided. But, the public seems to be more invested than the parties directly involved.

“Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” the freshly-minted Oscar winner explained. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

His apology kept going, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people [his cast and crew] of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family,” Smith mentioned during his acceptance speech.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” the Academy Award winner admitted. “I am a work in progress.”

He continued, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me, but to my mother … she’s in Philly watching … my family, my wife, I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment, I thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. I hope the Academy invites me back, thank you.”

