Will Smith Announces ‘Bad Boys 3’ Return in Wild New Video

The Bad Boys are coming back for a sequel, and stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are celebrating the big return on social media.

Smith took to Instagram to share a new video with his co-star, saying, “Yo, yo, I’m tellin ya’ll…I’m tellin ya’ll, this is crazy. Wait, wait, just wait, it’s official!” With that Smith swings the camera over to feature his Bad Boy in crime (or police work rather) Lawrence, who echoes Smith with an “it’s official!”

Smith is on another level with the energy, repeating “it’s official” as Lawrence smiles. You can check out the full video in the post below.

The caption for the post reads as follows: “It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!! @martinlawrence”

The third Bad Boys film has very much been a long time coming, as Smith has even taken to social media before with his frustration. He recently posted a video where he constantly bashed his head against a wall, though it was to a rather catchy track. The film’s been in limbo for some time, as the last Bad Boys film released in 2003. There’s reportedly been a desire to do the film on both sides, but it seems scheduling issues derailed it for a while.

Bad Boys 3 originally had a release date of January 12, 2018. That was then pushed back from January to November 9, 2018, but then the film featured its biggest setback when director Joe Carnahan exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Carnahan also penned the script, so when a new director is found it is expected that they will at least change the script some if not start over with a new one.

No release date is known yet, but it’s good to see the project moving along.