Ron Howard Says Locations Are Being Scouted for Willow Sequel

The galaxy far, far away isn't Lucasfilm's only exciting franchise with tremendous potential, as the studio also delivered audiences the fantasy film Willow, with director Ron Howard confirming that a continuation of the narrative is currently in the early stages of having locations being scouted for filming. As it stands, the project, which is said to be a TV series, has yet to officially earn a green light to move forward, but Howard is only one of many involved with a possible follow-up to have confirmed that work is being done to set up such a project, allowing it to then be developed more quickly once the project is officially confirmed.

“Well, if I say anything too concrete it's gonna go viral because anytime I say anything about Willow, people take it all very seriously," Howard shared with the Edinburgh International Film Festival. "I will say that, let's see ... what can I say? It's still in development. It doesn't have a green light. Warwick Davis is thrilled by it and if we are lucky enough for it to go, he could come back as WIllow."

He added, “We are far enough along that, in a very tentative way, locations are beginning to be scouted, and we don't know where we're going to shoot, but we have gotten some research photos back from Wales. It's nice to think about where our old knock bar was, and, again, no idea if we're gonna get to make the show but we're having a wonderful time developing the scripts under Jonathan Kasdan, who is leading the charge."

Despite Howard establishing that the project isn't official, it's clear that he has a passion for the project, as do other members of the original 1988 film's cast and crew. Surely complicating matters is the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt on all movies and TV projects worldwide, which adds another obstacle to any possible progress on the endeavor.

Earlier this year, Davis himself shared similar sentiment about being excited for the project, while also knowing that the internet has a tendency to get ahead of official development of a project.

"The internet has got a little bit ahead of us here," Davis shared with Inverse in January. "There's a lot of work on development and working out what this potentially could be, but there's no definite green light, go, we're doing this. There's a lot of work going on. The right people have come together. There's a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of goodwill from the right people and also from the fans. I think that's what's really so heartwarming is the enthusiasm from people around the world. So, yeah, no definite news there. I think there's a firm chance that this is going to be something that becomes a reality. Definitely."

