Guardians of the Galaxy Star Volunteers for Dramatization of Viral Willy Wonka Experience

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan wants to be a part of the Willy Wonka Experience movie if it ever gets made. The news story that has a chokehold on social media got another wrinkle today. The Nebula actress saw one of the posts about the Scottish event that went awry and wanted to make her interest known. If you haven't been near your phone this week, there was an unofficial Willy Wonka themed experience across the pond. (The first sign of trouble probably should have been the AI-generated images that accompanied the posting.) From there, attendees were treated to the most depressing rendition of the chocolatier's factory that you could imagine. It's been a laughingstock and authorities have been involved.

As more details tumble out Gillan couldn't resist commenting. After all, there are at least two Fyre Festival documentaries at the time of writing. So, why not document this entire bizarre moment in pop culture. There's already a sad Oompa Loompa she could play in the movie. The Marvel star tweeted, "PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS. (like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine)" Check out her tweet down below!

PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS.



(like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine) https://t.co/xqN7bM9upN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) February 29, 2024

What Happened With The Willy Wonka Experience?

The Willy Wonka. Experience has sparked so much media attention online that people want to know eveything possible about this disaster. The Independent actually managed to get a hold of one of the actors. Paul Connell spoke to the publication about being hired to play Willy Wonka. He revealed that the script he received was a mess and AI generated. Check out what he had to say.

"I'm constantly applying for more acting jobs and comedy work, then I got a phone call on Thursday saying, 'Congratulations you are going to play Willy Wonka, we will send you over the script and dress rehearsal is tomorrow," Connell told The Independent. "The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish of me just monologuing these mad things."

He added, "The bit that got me was where I had to say, 'There is a man we don't know his name. We know him as the Unknown. This Unknown is an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls. It was terrifying for the kids. Is he an evil man who makes chocolate or is the chocolate itself evil."

Responses To The Fiasco

Of course, these sorts of social media scams are a little more prevalent these days. However, the positive of such instant connection is that everyone is aware of moments like this when they happen. Because of the attention on social media, the House of Illuminati had to act quickly. They issued a statement because the calls for refunds were getting loud. It seems clear that this work has slipped in under their standards and they wanted folks to know that.

"Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry," a spokesperson for House of Illuminati wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately, at the last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue and puss through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead," The post also pledged to provide full refunds, which are expected to take ten days to process.

Can you believe this ever happened? Let us know down in the comments!