Wish Dragon Trailer Released by Netflix

Sony Pictures Animation sent a few films over to Netflix in recent months, helping to make the streaming service a go-to hub for animated features. The Mitchells vs. the Machines seems like an instant classic already, and there are two more films to come this summer. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo arrives in the second half of the summer, following Wish Dragon, which is set to bow on the streaming service in June.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for Wish Dragon, which tells the story of a college student who joins forces with a mystical, wish-granting dragon, and they set off on a journey to find a long-lost friend. You can take a look at the full trailer at the top of the page!

Wish Dragon features an all-star voice cast, and looks to be yet another film from Sony with top-notch animation. The trailer may only be two minutes long, but it's more than enough to show off just how special Wish Dragon might be.

John Cho stars in Wish Dragon alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, Aaron Yoo, Bobby Lee, and Ronnie Chieng. The film is written and directed by Chris Appelhans. Aron Warner, Chris Bremble, and Jackie Chan serve as producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Wish Dragon:

"In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters."

What do you think of the first official trailer for Wish Dragon? Are you looking forward to the latest Sony Animated release on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Wish Dragon will be released on Netflix on June 11th.