Wish: Watch Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose Sing Their Go-To Disney Karaoke Songs

Wish is Walt Disney Animation Studios' next project and it follows Asha (Ariana DeBose) as she learns a dark secret about her kingdom's wish-granting ruler, Magnifico (Chris Pine). ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Pine and DeBose, and we asked them to share their go-to Disney karaoke songs. Much to our delight, Pine sang a little bit of "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid while Ariana DeBose sang a bit of "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas.

"'Under the Sea,'" Pine answered in song. "'Colors of the Wind'," DeBose shared when we asked the same question. "Hands down, 'Colors of the Wind.'"

When we told DeBose that Pine sang a little bit of his favorite, she followed in his footsteps.

"And here I am being like, 'Yes. Power ballad,'" she joked before singing, "'Have you ever heard the wolf cry to the blue corn moon?'"

You can watch the dynamic duo sing in the video at the top of the page.

Wish Producers Tease Magnifico:

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wish's directors, Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, as well as producers Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. During the interviews, they talked about bringing a new Disney villain to life and listening to the fans who were clamoring for a specific kind of bad guy.

"First of all, we are fans ourselves, even though we're working for Disney Animation, we all love it," Del Vecho explained. "And Disney villains have evolved over time and some villains are revealed, but there's something delicious about knowing that someone's the villain from the beginning. What makes this one unique is he's also charming and charismatic and you actually watch him evolve as more pressure is put on him. And I believe you may not like what he does, but you'll understand the 'why' because we can all relate to it, the pressure that he must feel."

"Well, Magnifico was born out of the want to do a villain that hearkens back to some of our older villains, and it's a villain that is the villain from very early on, and that it's a villain that you love to hate," Buck shared. "They come on the screen and you're like, 'Yes, yes. This scene's going to get real now.' So that was our desire. We are big Disney fans ourselves, and we had also heard from many fans about wanting another villain."

What Is Wish About?

You can read the official synopsis for Wish here: In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto).

Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces — Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the producers and directors of Wish, which opens only in theaters on November 22nd.