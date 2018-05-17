Brad Pitt Reflects On Deadpool 2 Vanisher Cameo

During the press junket in support of Bullet Train, star Brad Pitt looked back on his time on Deadpool 2, doing what he called the easiest thing he has done in his career. David Leitch, who directed both Bullet Train and Deadpool, was previously Pitt's stunt double, and so when Pitt got the call to swing in for a quick, weird cameo, he was apparently immediately down for it, jumping on the blue screen and giving his most convincing electrocution look. It was his superhero debut, which is kind of funny when you consider how short it was, and the fact that it's unlikely that character will ever be referenced in a future installment. But it does technically check Pitt's name off the very short list of A-list celebrities who haven't appeared in a superhero movie.

Bullet Train, which had originally been scheduled to open in April, was pushed to July after Sony decided that it could compete in the summer blockbuster space. The film has been getting a ton of advance buzz, especially for its action sequences. From Deadpool director David Leitch, the film centers on five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are not unrelated to the others.

"Pretty much the easiest thing I've ever done," Pitt said with a laugh. "Dave's an old friend of mine. We met when he was my stunt double starting with Fight Club and all the way up until about '04. Then he went off and became a good director, which is rare!"

"He and Ryan called, and like, 'Why not?'" Pitt added.

Bullet Train is now playing in theaters.

David Leitch directed Bullet Train from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

