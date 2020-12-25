Wonder Woman 1984 IMAX Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Released

The highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is coming to theaters and HBO Max on December 25th, and fans are excited to finally see it arrive after all this time. This sequel has been on the way for quite a while, with the pandemic causing several release delays over the course of 2020. Fortunately, that wait is just about over, and Warner Bros. is offering a quick glimpse at the making of the movie to get everyone even more excited.

This new clip shows off how director Patty Jenkins filmed Wonder Woman 1984, using IMAX cameras in order to shoot the best picture possible. As they explain in the video, if you have the opportunity to safely see Wonder Woman 1984 in a theater, the picture will be unlike any other.

Get a look at exclusive behind-the-scenes look at #WonderWoman as @PattyJenks, @GalGadot, and the creative team behind #WW84 discuss how @IMAX helped take the movie to the next level. https://t.co/1Mi3dJPuFq pic.twitter.com/G9CpesZxad — Fandango (@Fandango) December 8, 2020

Fortunately, if you can't get to a theater and you'll be watching Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, it will still be presented in an incredibly high quality. Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first film available on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

"Excited to announced that [Wonder Woman 1984] will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, AND Dolby Atmos," Jenkins wrote in a tweet. "Can't wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on HBO Max. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!!"

The move to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max is a massive one for WarnerMedia, but it was one that seemed almost inevitable after several delays. The company opted for a day-and-date streaming release to go ahead and get Wonder Woman 1984 in front of fans.

"The time has come," Jenkins wrote in a message she shared to social media. "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy Holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

